SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,961. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

