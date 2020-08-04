SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,045 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.38. The company had a trading volume of 175,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,419. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.