SOL Capital Management CO Sells 350 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

