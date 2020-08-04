SOL Capital Management CO Sells 850 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,902,000 after buying an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after buying an additional 2,863,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,017 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,293,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,472,000 after acquiring an additional 59,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,740. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

