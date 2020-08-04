SOL Capital Management CO Takes $318,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.55. 7,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

