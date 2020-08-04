Spin Master (TOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$305.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.96 million.

Shares of TOY traded down C$1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,350. Spin Master has a one year low of C$9.73 and a one year high of C$44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 41.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.33.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

