State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in State Street by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

NYSE STT traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $64.49. 42,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

