SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%.

SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,474. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $269.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.68.

SXC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

