Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TARO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TARO stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,661. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($12.53). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 57.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

