TD Securities Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $18.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 4,204,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 3.42. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,224,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,791,568.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,058,708 shares of company stock worth $101,516,306 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

