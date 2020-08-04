Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.58. 1,950,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Teck Resources by 90.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,624,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Teck Resources by 994.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,861,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,800 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,255,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,462,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 1,946,350 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

