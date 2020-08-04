Tenaris (TS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Tenaris to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Tenaris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenaris stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 83,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,444. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenaris from $12.20 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tenaris from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenaris from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

