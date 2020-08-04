Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Short Interest Update

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after buying an additional 102,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. 139,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

