TheStreet Downgrades Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Imperial Oil to a sell rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 4,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,195. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,265,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 334,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 371,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 966,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

