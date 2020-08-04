TheStreet Upgrades Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazydays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,692. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.14%.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 150,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $763,500.00. Insiders bought 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $777,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lazydays stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.82% of Lazydays worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

