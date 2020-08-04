TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.89. 272,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

