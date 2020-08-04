TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,089. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $138.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.36. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts have commented on BLD shares. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $113.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.91.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,476.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

