Tricida (TCDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Tricida to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $668.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. Tricida has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,321 shares in the company, valued at $17,525,930.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 3,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $539,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Earnings History for Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

