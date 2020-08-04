Unilever NV (UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.469 per share on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Unilever has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

UN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,831. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

