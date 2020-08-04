Unilever NV (UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.469 per share on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Unilever has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 64.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.
UN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,831. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
About Unilever
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
