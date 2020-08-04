United Co.s Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:UNC)

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.
Shares of TSE UNC opened at C$93.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -13.01. United Co.s has a 52-week low of C$74.80 and a 52-week high of C$101.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.22.
About United Co.s
