United Co.s Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:UNC)

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE UNC opened at C$93.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -13.01. United Co.s has a 52-week low of C$74.80 and a 52-week high of C$101.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.22.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

