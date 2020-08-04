Universal (UVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $632.09 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.75%.
Shares of Universal stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.69. Universal has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.
Universal Company Profile
Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.