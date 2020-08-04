Universal (UVV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $632.09 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.75%.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.69. Universal has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

