Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,419. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $388.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $9,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 80,799 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

