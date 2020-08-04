VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 191.0% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,808,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000.

GDXJ traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.40. 319,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,890,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

