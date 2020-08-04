Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,538,000 after purchasing an additional 485,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,151,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,815,000 after buying an additional 181,642 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

