Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.86. 93,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

