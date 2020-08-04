Vapotherm Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,811 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 941% compared to the typical volume of 462 call options.

VAPO stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. 29,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,080. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of -1.30.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,800.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marina Hahn sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $30,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,322.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,690. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at $8,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 174,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 114,184 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,410,000. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at $1,804,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vapotherm from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

