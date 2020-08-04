Vapotherm Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VAPO)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,811 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 941% compared to the typical volume of 462 call options.

VAPO stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. 29,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,080. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of -1.30.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,800.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marina Hahn sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $30,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,322.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,690. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at $8,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 174,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 114,184 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,410,000. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at $1,804,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vapotherm from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit