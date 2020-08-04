Veritex Holdings Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.

Veritex has a payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Veritex to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. Veritex has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $842.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Research analysts expect that Veritex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Veritex news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $93,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

