Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is 10 15 Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

10 15 Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,671 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 7.7% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 49,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 27,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 147,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.74. 579,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,902,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

