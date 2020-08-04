Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $116.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $117.81. 6,935,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $116.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.