WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

WOW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 3,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.62. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.