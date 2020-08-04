Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Williams Companies stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 266,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,544. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.
