Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams Companies stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 266,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,544. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

