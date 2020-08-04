Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Stake Boosted by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in WPP were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in WPP by 2,294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 22.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

WPP stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. 5,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,984. Wpp Plc has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

