Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Globalstar.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

GSAT stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 166,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,552. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

