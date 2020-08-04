Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Avantor posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,159.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,761,317 shares of company stock worth $553,168,848. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 538.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after buying an additional 4,989,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,866,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $38,272,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $25,213,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,831. Avantor has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

