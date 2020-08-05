152,319 Shares in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,319 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Summit Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Summit Materials by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,344,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Summit Materials by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SUM. Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,603. Summit Materials Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

