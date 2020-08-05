1,920 Shares in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.33. 43,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

