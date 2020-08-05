3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.12. The company had a trading volume of 166,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day moving average is $152.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit