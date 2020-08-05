3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.12. The company had a trading volume of 166,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day moving average is $152.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.