8,418 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $174.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,255. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $173.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

