Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.24. 384,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.