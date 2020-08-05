Activision Blizzard Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 92,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 36,843 call options.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.24. 384,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,645. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

