Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Aecom stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,532. Aecom has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

In other news, CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,579.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

