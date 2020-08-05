Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACDVF. National Bank Financial downgraded Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Air Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 273,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

