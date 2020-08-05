Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AFLYY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Societe Generale cut Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 355,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,312. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($3.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($2.60). Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 208.14%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

