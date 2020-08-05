Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,813 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 289,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.