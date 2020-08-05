Alley Co LLC Acquires 56,939 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.1% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after acquiring an additional 438,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.44. The company had a trading volume of 208,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The company has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

