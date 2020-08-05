Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on September 1st

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. 4,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,513. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Dividend History for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit