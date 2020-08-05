Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,479.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,309. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,479.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,376.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,009.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

