Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1,477.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,479.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,376.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,008.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

