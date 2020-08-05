Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 52.9% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $66.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,205.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,932.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2,339.92. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

