AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.80-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.80-7.95 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.30.

ABC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $281,794.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

